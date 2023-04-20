Mosaic Catering & Events’ Chef Meal of the Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mosaic Catering and Events offer a time saving solution for families and individuals! Today, Katrina Mazyck, Express Manager stopped by to share more about their Chef Meal of the Month service and prepared their Bacon Bleu Salad live! For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 14:49:03-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mosaic Catering and Events offer a time saving solution for families and individuals! Today, Katrina Mazyck, Express Manager stopped by to share more about their Chef Meal of the Month service and prepared their Bacon Bleu Salad live! For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.