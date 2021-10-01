Morgan McCoy in “Finding Boaz”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning actress, storyteller, and Richmonder, Morgan Avery McCoy Harris stopped by our show to share more about her new project “Finding Boaz”, the movie as well as an accompanying workbook called, “Finding Boaz, Finding Me”. Catch one of the upcoming screenings of this faith based romantic comedy at First Union Baptist Church , Kingdom Pursuers International , Faith Community Baptist Church , or Victory Family Worship Center . For more information on Morgan Avery McCoy Harris and Finding Boaz, visit her website .

