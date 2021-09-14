More than a beauty queen, Mrs. Virginia United States

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mrs. Virginia United States, Brandi Pope stopped by our show live to share more about her platform and the upcoming Mrs. United States Pageant starting October 3rd in Las Vegas. Also, Brandi’s organization, The Runway2Life, is hosting a fashion show to support and bring awareness to mental health on October 1st at Kanawa Plaza in Richmond. For more information, visit the Runway2Life website. We wish her the best of luck!
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:53:09-04
