More great music from Good Shot Judy

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love the Williamsburg-based ensemble Good Shot Judy. Today, they joined us with another jazzy selection! Join them Sunday, December 12th at 7 p.m. for a performance at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education and their December 31st performance at 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Williamsburg. For more information, click here to find them on Facebook.

