More about  Macaws from Sylvan Heights Bird Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you know that Macaws mate for life and can live for more than 50 years? Ashley from Sylvan Heights Bird Bark tells us that the 17 Macaw species are all endangered and often use their beaks when climbing. They scream to stay in contact with each other in the jungle. Find out more about that and many other interesting facts about Macaws check this out. To plan your trip to Sylvan Heights Bird Park, please visit their website .