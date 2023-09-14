Money “Drivers” versus “Passengers”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The way we engage with money can have long-term effects on our livelihood and wellbeing. Jennifer Luzzatto, CFA, CFP of Summit Financial Partners stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit the Summit Financial Partners website.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:38:18-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The way we engage with money can have long-term effects on our livelihood and wellbeing. Jennifer Luzzatto, CFA, CFP of Summit Financial Partners stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more information, visit the Summit Financial Partners website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.