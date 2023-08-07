Watch Now
Modern storm preparedness with Jim Cantore

He shares what storm preparedness looks like in today’s digital climate. Water, shelf-stable foods and flashlights are still on the list – but what else should an updated storm readiness checklist include?
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 07, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- We live in a digital world and rely on technology to keep us connected. But what happens when Mother Nature wreaks havoc with things like tornadoes, storms and wildfires?

Weather expert Jim Cantore talked with our Evanne Armour about what storm preparedness looks like in today’s digital climate.

