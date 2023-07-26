@miss_elaine_neous's 804 Day guide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Prompted by the 804 area code, August 4th (8/04) has become a day to celebrate all things RVA!

We talked with Elaine Digges, the force behind the popular local Instagram account @miss_elaine_neous, about the 804 Day guide she is compiling this year. It features special events along with deals and discounts you can enjoy to show pride in the River City.

Watch the video above for a sneak peek at some of the upcoming ways you can celebrate 804 Day.

Elaine plans to post the complete guide on August 1st, so stay tuned to her feed for the latest updates.

