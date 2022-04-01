Million dollar donation to Library of Virginia Foundation 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Library of Virginia is excited to announce the generous 1 million dollar donation to its foundation. Jessica sat down with Scott Dodson, Executive Director of the Library of Virginia and author and philanthropists David and Michelle Baldacci who share more about the generous donation and what it means for the foundation. For more information, visit the Library of Virginia website.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 13:39:50-04
