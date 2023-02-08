Michael Wyatt and band performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Wyatt returns to Virginia This Morning with two incredible selections. Catch him and his band live February 11th at 8 p.m. at Callie Opie’s in Mineral, VA. You can also see him Feb. 17th as he performs with the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra. For more information, visit his website.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:14:22-05
