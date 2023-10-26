Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Michael Hawkins and The Brotherhood Band perform on Virginia This Morning

Michael Hawkins and The Brotherhood Band joined us with a musical selection.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 15:05:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hawkins and The Brotherhood Band joined us with a musical selection. Join them every Sunday at 7 p.m. for the Jazz Workshop at the Reveler, 3108 W. Cary St.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!