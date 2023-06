RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hawkins and The Brotherhood Band stopped by the studio and shared two musical selections with us. Join them every Sunday at 7 p.m. for the Jazz Workshop at the Reveler, 3108 W. Cary St. Also see them live at the following:

6/16 Alexandria Jazz Festival. 7pm.

Water front Park, 0 Cameron St

Alexandria, Va.

6/23 Gallery 5. 8pm

200 W. Marshall St

Richmond, Va.

6/22 Valentine Museum. 12pm

1015 E. Clay St.

Richmond, Va.