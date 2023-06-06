Metropolitan Business League’s Golf Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Micah White, Director of Business Development with the Metropolitan Business League and Enzo Mason, Young Entrepreneur and Owner of Blue by Enzo joined us live to share more about the upcoming Golf Tournament and the entrepreneurs they support.

MBL welcomes all teams to participate in the golf tournament. The entry fee is $250.00 per player and $1000 per team. Groups must register by June 15th.

This golf tournament will be held June 29 that the Independence Golf Course at 600 Founders Bridge Road in Midlothian. Register for the event by logging into www.thembl.org.

