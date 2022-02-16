Metropolitan Business League Presents Business Recharge

RICHMOND, Va. -- To kick off the New Year the MBL would like to help you start the year out with physical fitness that will increase your personal and business productivity. Micah White, Business Development Manager at Metropolitan Business League, and Richard Baker, Owner of Baker United Fitness, are here to tell us how getting in a 10-minute workout can support your health and your business. It is happening tonight at 6pm and you can join in person or via Zoom. Find out more by visiting this website or by following MBL on Facebook .