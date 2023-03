RICHMOND, Va. -- Mercy Mall is making a difference in our community. Join them for their United Fundraiser happening April 28th from 6:30-8:30 PM at Triple Crossing/Fulton. For more information, visit mercymall.org.

Nominate a groupthat you feel is making a difference. Tell us who they are, what they do and why you think we should add them to our list of difference makers.