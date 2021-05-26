Mental Health: The Next Epidemic with Leadership Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leadership Metro Richmond is a community leader development and engagement organization whose mission is to help diversify boards of non-profit organizations. Today, Myra Goodman, President and CEO of Leadership Metro Richmond, is joined by Dr. David Naff, Assistant Director of Research and Evaluation at Metropolitan Educational Research Consortium, to speak on their Lora M. Robbins Speaker series, Mental Health: The Next Epidemic. Join the conversation June 3rd at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Register online through their website. For more information, give them a call at 804-343-1500, or visit their website.

