RICHMOND, Va. -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Amanda L. Lynch, MA, CTP-E joined us to talk about mental health and mindfulness for children and teens.

She shared ways parents can have productive conversations with their teens and pre-teens, talked about childhood resiliency, and how her books can be used as resources for families.

Lynch is a children’s book author, mindfulness expert and the founder of Rethinking Resiliency, Inc.

Click here to learn more about her services and her books.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOLINA HEALTHCARE*}

