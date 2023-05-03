Watch Now
Mental health and mindfulness for children and teens

Amanda Lynch is the owner of Rethinking Resiliency and a children's book author.
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 03, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Amanda L. Lynch, MA, CTP-E joined us to talk about mental health and mindfulness for children and teens.

She shared ways parents can have productive conversations with their teens and pre-teens, talked about childhood resiliency, and how her books can be used as resources for families.

Lynch is a children’s book author, mindfulness expert and the founder of Rethinking Resiliency, Inc.

Click here to learn more about her services and her books.

