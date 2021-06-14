Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Melvin is Making it Happen!

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, we shout out a member of our team, Director of Virginia This Morning, Melvin.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:20:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our new segment, we highlight those in our community doing their part to make it happen. Today, we shout out a member of our team, Director of Virginia This Morning, Melvin. If there’s someone in your life who is making it happen, send us a photo and their story. You just might see them on the show!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.