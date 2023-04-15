Meghan Zipin on her new book, First Light

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Boston Marathon Bombing survivor has released a collection of poetry that serves as a guide from the time of the bombing, to her life with PTSD and her subsequent experience with healing, relationships and motherhood. Click here to learn more about Meghan Zipin and First Light.
Posted at 12:25 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 00:25:19-04
