Meet the Chef: Rashad Thompson of The Black Olive Pizzeria

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get to know Shad (Rashad) Thompson, executive chef and owner at The Black Olive Pizzeria! He’s participating in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge, supporting Commonwealth Autism programs.

During this elevated foodie experience on 4/17, four of Richmond’s FINEST chefs will go head-to-head in an epic competition. Each chef will bring their unique flair to globally inspired dishes. Click here to learn more.

And tune in 4/10 when he takes over the Virginia This Morning kitchen and talks about the upcoming event!

—

Our Q&A with Rashad Thompson, chef at The Black Olive Pizzeria:

Q: What is your favorite thing about being a chef?

A: My favorite thing about being a chef is that every day I have an opportunity to do something that truly brings me joy.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: I would describe my culinary style as a smash up of southern, modern and Asian.

Q: What is your favorite thing to make?

A: My favorite thing to make is Shrimp and Grits. It’s been that way since [I was] a kid.

Q: Why was it important for you to participate in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge?

A: It is important for me to compete in this cook off simply to support the awareness that Commonwealth Autism has opened my eyes up to. Everyone deserves a fair shot at anything in life, and they make sure of it.