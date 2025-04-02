Meet the Chef: Matthew Brusca of Alewife

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get to know Matthew Brusca, chef at Alewife! He’s participating in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge, supporting Commonwealth Autism programs.

During this elevated foodie experience on 4/17, four of Richmond’s FINEST chefs will go head-to-head in an epic competition. Each chef will bring their unique flair to globally inspired dishes. Click here to learn more.

And tune in 4/10 when another chef takes over the Virginia This Morning kitchen and talks about the upcoming event!

Our Q&A with Matthew Brusca, chef at Alewife:

Q: What is your favorite thing about being a chef?

A: Getting to work with my hands to improve on skills and techniques with the proteins and produce that come into the restaurant daily.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: I take a lot of inspiration from the places I’ve worked, places I’ve gone to eat and cookbooks.

Q: What is your favorite thing to make?

A: I don’t particularly have a favorite thing to make, but when I’m home I cook a lot of chicken thighs with rice or pasta dishes

Q: Why was it important for you to participate in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge?

A: Our chef owner Lee Gregory has participated in the past, so I also wanted to support a good local foundation. Sous chef Grayson and I wanted to participate in more community events, and this felt like a good starting point for that.