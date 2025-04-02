Meet the Chef: Matthew Brusca of Alewife

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get to know Matthew Brusca, chef at Alewife! He’s participating in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge, supporting Commonwealth Autism programs.
During this elevated foodie experience on 4/17, four of Richmond’s FINEST chefs will go head-to-head in an epic competition. Each chef will bring their unique flair to globally inspired dishes. Click here to learn more.
And tune in 4/10 when another chef takes over the Virginia This Morning kitchen and talks about the upcoming event!
—
Our Q&A with Matthew Brusca, chef at Alewife:
Q: What is your favorite thing about being a chef?
A: Getting to work with my hands to improve on skills and techniques with the proteins and produce that come into the restaurant daily.
Q: How would you describe your culinary style?
A: I take a lot of inspiration from the places I’ve worked, places I’ve gone to eat and cookbooks.
Q: What is your favorite thing to make?
A: I don’t particularly have a favorite thing to make, but when I’m home I cook a lot of chicken thighs with rice or pasta dishes
Q: Why was it important for you to participate in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge?
A: Our chef owner Lee Gregory has participated in the past, so I also wanted to support a good local foundation. Sous chef Grayson and I wanted to participate in more community events, and this felt like a good starting point for that.