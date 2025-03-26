Meet the Chef: Austin McCormick of Lemaire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get to know Austin McCormick, sous chef from Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond! He’ll be LIVE in the Virginia This Morning kitchen Thursday to preview the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge, supporting Commonwealth Autism programs.

During this elevated foodie experience on 4/17, four of Richmond’s finest chefs will go head-to-head in an epic competition. Each chef will bring their unique flair to globally inspired dishes, vying for the ultimate title. Click here to learn more.

—

Our Q&A with Austin McCormick, sous chef at Lemaire:

Q: What is your favorite thing about being a chef?

A: My favorite thing would be the creativity involved in making a dish come to life. Experimenting with flavors, textures and presentation to create something unique is incredibly satisfying. Plus, the joy of seeing others enjoy your food and how it can bring people together is something special.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: I would say I am still looking for my “style,” but my focus is on fresh seasonal ingredients with a mixture of modern and classic techniques, I love the new modern style of techniques but pay homage to the great ones before us that started these techniques. Without these classic techniques we couldn’t evolve into modern techniques.

Q: What is your favorite thing to make?

A: I really enjoy cooking classic French dishes using a mixture of modern techniques and local seasonal ingredients and just elevating these dishes turning them “modern” but also giving respect to the great classic chefs before me.

Q: Why was it important for you to participate in the Chefs’ Cook Off Challenge?

A: I am really excited to bring unique flair to these globally inspired dishes. I'm also very excited to work with a company that has a mission, vision and promise with strong values bridging the service gaps autistic children and families face.