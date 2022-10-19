Meet Dave Stephens, Guinness World Record Holder 

RICHMOND, Va. -- David R. Stephens is the Guinness World Record holder for “Longest Time Performing Alternate Waves w/ Battling Ropes”. Today he joined us via zoom to share more about his journey to this goal and his role as president of Legacy Business Advior’s Mid-Atlantic LLC.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:34:58-04
