Medicare To-Do List for 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Program for 2022? Tia Garner Vango, Director of Operations at Elite Medicare Specialists, walks us through the options available if you need to make a change to your coverage. Tia tells Bill how Elite Medicare Specialists is different from the other resources you may have seen. Find Elite Medicare Specialists at 2557 South Crater Road in Petersburg, give Tia a call at 804-898-3404 or find out more at Elitemedicarespecialists.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ELITE MEDICARE SPECIALISTS*}

