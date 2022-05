RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s always a great time to talk through and shed light on mental health. Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC & TheraStop joined us for the first time in person to share some information regarding the importance of mental health.

For more information on Dr. Hite and Therapeutic Center, visit her website .