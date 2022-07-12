Maximizing your financial possibilities with a minimalist approach 

RICHMOND, Va. -- National Simplicity Day offers a great time to simplify our lives. Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. is with us today to talk about how taking a minimalist approach to your life and finances enables you to create room in your budget for the things in life you value the most. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit their website .

