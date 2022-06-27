Maximize your Medicare experience with Elite Medicare Specialists

RICHMOND, Va. -- In recent years, the amount of commercials advertising Medicare Advantage plans have exploded. Many people who want information about Medicare are hesitant about calling the 1-800 numbers.

Tia Garner Vango of Elite Medicare Specialists is here to share more about how Medicare regulates these advertisers, open enrollment which begins October 15 and community meetings you can attend free of charge.

Tia offers two monthly community meetings – the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 6:00pm at Bon Air Library in Chesterfield and the 4th Saturday of each month at 10:00am at Libbie Mill Library in the West End.

Elite Medicare Specialists is also hosting Silversneaker Classic and Strength & Balance classes in their Petersburg Office. Pre-registration is required. Please call the office or click here to learn more about all upcoming events.

Elite Medicare Specialists is located at 2557 S. Crater Road in Petersburg. Give them a call at 804-898-3404. Click here for more information.

