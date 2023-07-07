Master sprinter Willie Spruill named Humana Game Changer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Willie Spruill joined us live in studio. He’s a master sprinter, veteran and Humana Medicare Advantage member.

After serving in the Gulf War, Spruill returned home with significant psychical trauma. Back in the day, he could hardly even walk. But he defied the odds and not only does he walk, he’s a running champion!

Spruill is on the masters track team in Virginia and is excited about heading to the National Senior Games.

He will also be recognized as one of the 2023 Humana Game Changers and will be presented with a special medal on July 9.

Spruill stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to talk about his past, passion for running and this recent honor.