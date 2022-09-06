Mark Evans, Maestro the Cellist live on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Maestro the Cellist is a talented performer in our area who blends the elegance and beauty of the cello with different styles and genres such as Hiphop, R&B, Pop, and many more.Today he joins us to share his story and perform! For more information, connect with him on Instagram @maestrothecellist.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:22:54-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Maestro the Cellist is a talented performer in our area who blends the elegance and beauty of the cello with different styles and genres such as Hiphop, R&B, Pop, and many more.Today he joins us to share his story and perform! For more information, connect with him on Instagram @maestrothecellist.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.