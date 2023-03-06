March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- This month marks the 20th year of bringing awareness to the risks associated with gambling. Today, Carolyn Hawley, Ph.D., President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling and Thomas Dozier, a board member of the organization stopped by to share their insight on the topic. Support is available 24/7/365 at VCPG’s free, confidential helpline, 1-888-532-3500 or visit their website for more information.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:36:23-05
