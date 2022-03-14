March is National Credit Education Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- Borrowing has become a way of life for Americans - the average household debt was $90,000 in 2021. Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., joins us today with useful tips to use credit to your advantage and a strategy to quickly eliminate debt that you may have accumulated. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit their website.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 10:59:55-04
