Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Managing Holiday Stress

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC &amp; TheraStop joined us live to share a few tips for managing stress this time of the year.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:46:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is upon us, and so are all the stressors that come along with it. Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC & TheraStop joined us live to share a few tips for managing stress this time of the year.For more information on Dr. Hite and Therapeutic Center, visit her website.

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!