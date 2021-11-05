Managing Holiday Stress

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is upon us, and so are all the stressors that come along with it. Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC & TheraStop joined us live to share a few tips for managing stress this time of the year.For more information on Dr. Hite and Therapeutic Center, visit her website.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:46:27-04
