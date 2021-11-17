Managing conflict in front of Kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s face it, the Holidays can be a tense time. Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to share her insight on arguing and conflict resolution around your kids. For more information, check out her website.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 14:33:21-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s face it, the Holidays can be a tense time. Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to share her insight on arguing and conflict resolution around your kids. For more information, check out her website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.