Managers & contract workers for year-end projects

RICHMOND, Va. -- Workplace trends continue to eb and flow with shifts in society. Lindo Gharib, District President with Robert Half stopped by to share his insight on contract workers. For more information, connect with Robert Half on the web or LinkedIn.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 11:59:15-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Workplace trends continue to eb and flow with shifts in society. Lindo Gharib, District President with Robert Half stopped by to share his insight on contract workers. For more information, connect with Robert Half on the web or LinkedIn.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.