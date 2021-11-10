'Man Ray: The Paris Years’ at the VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Art welcomes you to one of their latest exhibits 'Man Ray: The Paris Years’. Our Andrias White Murdaugh visited the VMFA to speak with Dr. Michael Taylor, Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art & Education who shared more about the exhibit happening October 30th, 2021–February 21st, 2022.

. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 visit their website . Connect on social media: facebook.com/myVMFA, twitter.com/vmfa, instagram.com/vmfamuseum.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VMFA*}

