Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

'Man Ray: The Paris Years’ at the VMFA

items.[0].videoTitle
Our Andrias White Murdaugh visited the VMFA to speak with Dr. Michael Taylor, Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art &amp; Education who shared more about the exhibit happening October 30th, 2021–February 21st, 2022.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 14:28:01-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Art welcomes you to one of their latest exhibits 'Man Ray: The Paris Years’. Our Andrias White Murdaugh visited the VMFA to speak with Dr. Michael Taylor, Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art & Education who shared more about the exhibit happening October 30th, 2021–February 21st, 2022.

. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 visit their website. Connect on social media: facebook.com/myVMFA, twitter.com/vmfa, instagram.com/vmfamuseum.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VMFA*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!