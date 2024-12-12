Watch Now
Mamma Mia! on stage now at Altria Theater

Stars Amy Weaver and Grant Reynolds joined us live in studio to talk about what guests can expect when they come out to see the show.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway in Richmond brings the hottest productions to the Altria Theater. This morning, we were joined by two stars from the current show, Mamma Mia!

Amy Weaver, who plays Sophie, and Grant Reynolds, who is Sky in the musical, joined us live in studio to talk about what guests can expect when they come out to see the show.

Mamma Mia! is on stage now through Sunday, December 15. Click herefor tickets, schedules and more information.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BROADWAY IN RICHMOND*}

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

