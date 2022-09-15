RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Virginia walk will be held Sunday, October 16th, 2022 at Libbie Mill – Midtown. Here to share more about the organization and walk is Tonya Campbell, ACS Volunteer, Breast Cancer Survivor, and Top Fundraiser. Join in the fun Sunday October 16th at 11 a.m. again, at Libbie Mill. To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/CentralVA . For more information, visit cancer.org .

