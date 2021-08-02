Making it Happen: Logan Clark

RICHMOND, Va. – Each week, we take a moment to shine the spotlight on someone who is going above and beyond in the community. Today, we’d like to give a well-deserved shout-out to Logan Clark!

Logan is a 16-year-old from Mechanicsville. When this rising senior at Atlee High School isn’t racing in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, he’s helping raise money for good causes.

Inspired by a teacher, Logan started his own charity called Care4EmptyHearts when he was in second grade.

Logan recently helped raise more than $9,000 for the organization Soles4Souls through a charity golf tournament. He tells us that money will help get 900 shoes on the feet of children in need here in Virginia.

And over the weekend, his third annual 'Soles4Souls Big One Race' at Dominion Raceway brought in more than $12,000 for Soles4Souls!

Click here to visit Logan’s website.

---

Do you know someone who is "Making it Happen" in the community? Tell us about them and be sure to include a photo! Email your submission to virginiathismorning@wtvr.com