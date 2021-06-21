Making it Happen: Dr. Francie Mitchell

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our new weekly segment, we highlight people in our community doing their part to make it happen.

Today, we meet Dr. Francie Mitchell, PT, DPT, PCS, the Program Director for the Richmond Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S).

Board member Susan A. Elmore, PhD nominated Dr. Mitchell for this week's feature saying, "I would like to recommend Dr. Francie Mitchell, PT, DPT, PCS, the Program Director for the Richmond Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S), who for years has been operating her own Pediatric Physical therapy practice in Northern Virginia. For the last 6-7 years she has driven to Richmond at least 2 days a week, at her own expense, to be the volunteer Program Director and operate the Richmond CATS location. Without the passionate and caring hearts of people like Dr. Francine Mitchell, the staff and dedicated volunteers in Richmond and across the state, many children would go with unmet needs."

The mission of C.A.T.S. is to ensure that all children with disabilities can have access to adaptive devices which allow them to participate with others, achieve mobility, connect socially and improve health.

Click here to learn more about their work and impact on the community.

If there’s someone in your life who is making it happen, we want to hear about them! Please send us a photo and their story to VirginiaThisMorning@wtvr.com. You just might see them on the show!