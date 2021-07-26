Making it Happen: Demetrius Terry

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every Monday, we feature someone who is going above and beyond! This week, we send a well-deserved shout-out to someone on the Virginia This Morning team who is a major part of getting our show on air each weekday.

Demetrius Terry (or “D” as he’s known to us) has been at CBS 6 for 18 years and with the Virginia This Morning crew since the very beginning of the show!

As a floor director, he helps keep everything on the set running smoothly and makes sure the rest of the crew, our hosts and our guests are in the right place at the right time.

Thank you, D, for making it happen!

