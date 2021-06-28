Making it Happen at the waterfront

YORKTOWN,Va. -- Today, we send a huge shoutout to Deputies Eric Brown, Troy Worley, Darrell Covington, and John Tracy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

They normally work as school resource officers, but in the summer, they work at the waterfront.

After weekend visitors left part of the beach in Yorktown a mess with a bunch of trash, they sprang into action!

The deputies took it upon themselves to clean up -- which is not part of their job -- to keep the area beautiful for everyone to enjoy.

If there’s someone in your life who is making it happen, we want to hear about them! Please send us a photo and their story to VirginiaThisMorning@wtvr.com. You just might see them on the show!

