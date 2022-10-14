Making Creamy Tuscan Chicken and a sweet treat at Victoria's Kitchen Kids Cooking School

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are on location this morning at Victoria's Kitchen Kids Cooking School! Owner Ellen Victoria Luckey walks our Jessica Noll through the steps of two of her signature recipes, Creamy Tuscan Chicken and Cinnamon Sugar Baked Twists.

Luckey also shared more details about her partnership with The City of Richmond and NextUp RVA. She has created programming for Richmond teens and their families called Family Table: Prepping for Life.

Victoria's Kitchen Kids Cooking School is located at 249 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue in Richmond's south side.

Click here to learn more about the cooking school and all their upcoming events, such as:

October Kids Friday Evening Classes (Oct. 14, 21 and 28 from 5-7pm for ages 5-15)

Family Cupcake Class (Oct. 15 from 1:30-3:30pm for ages 2 & up)

Dorey Park Farmers Market (Oct. 22 from 10am-12pm)

December Winter Break Camp (Dec. 19-22 from 9:30am-1:30pm for ages 5-14)

Winter Break Camp (Dec. 27-30 from 9:30am-1:30pm for ages 5-14).

—

Victoria’s Kitchen - Creamy Tuscan Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic minced

1 ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

3 cups baby spinach

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan

Directions:

In a skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add chicken and season with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Remove from skillet and set aside. In the same skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt. Stir in heavy cream and parmesan and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and cook until heated through, 5 to 7 minutes.

—

Victoria’s Kitchen - Cinnamon Sugar Baked Twists Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Can of Crescent Rolls or canned biscuits

3 Tablespoons Organic Pure Raw Cane Sugar

1 Tablespoon Light Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

½ stick unsalted butter, melted

Half bag semi sweet chocolate chips

Cooking Equipment/Supplies:

1 Baking Sheet Pan

Parchment Paper

Microwave

Dough or Pizza Cutters

Spoon or pastry brush

Directions:

Heat Oven to 375 F or temperature recommended on the can of dough. In a small bowl - mix sugar and cinnamon; set aside If using crescent rolls; Unroll dough; separate into rectangles: Cut each triangle in half. Using a Spoon or pastry brush - spread melted butter on top of each piece of dough. Sprinkle some of the cinnamon sugar mixture on top of the strips and then flip over and sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture on the other side. Twist each strip of dough. Bake 10 - 14 mins or until light browning on top. At the 10 min mark - check on your twist. Remember sugar can burn easily! Serve warm with your favorite ice cream or a chocolate dip!