Make this NYE sparkle and shine!

Friend of the show, Stephanie Walters joined us to share a few tips and ideas to make your at-home NYE celebrations sparkle and shine!
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated2021-12-29 13:03:23-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- New Year’s Eve may look very different this year. Friend of the show, Stephanie Walters joined us to share a few tips and ideas to make your at-home NYE celebrations sparkle and shine! For more information, connect with Stephanie on Instagram and visit her website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.