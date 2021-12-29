Watch
Make this NYE sparkle and shine!

Friend of the show, Stephanie Walters joined us to share a few tips and ideas to make your at-home NYE celebrations sparkle and shine!
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- New Year’s Eve may look very different this year. Friend of the show, Stephanie Walters joined us to share a few tips and ideas to make your at-home NYE celebrations sparkle and shine! For more information, connect with Stephanie on Instagram and visit her website.

