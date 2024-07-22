Make these sweet chili lobster rolls at home

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for an elevated dish to jazz up dinner at home, this is it! Chef and caterer Andre Smith visited the Virginia This Morning kitchen to create his sweet chili lobster rolls.

Recipe Summary

Prep: 10 mins / Cook: 10 mins / Total: 20 mins / Servings: 4 / Yield: 1 per serving

Ingredients:

1-pound cooked lobster meat, rough chopped

¼ cup grapeseed oil

¼ cup cornstarch

Salt & ground black pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon sliced fresh green onions, plus extra for garnish

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro, plus extra for garnish

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

2 limes, 1 for juice and 1 for garnish

Sesame seeds, garnish

Spicy Mayo, garnish

Fried Wonton, garnish

4 top-sliced hot dog buns

Directions:

Heat grapeseed oil in a medium (10-inch) sauté pan over medium-high heat. In a medium bowl mix the dredge the lobster meat with cornstarch salt, pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 to 3 minutes, until just heated through and slightly crispy.

Off the heat, tossed the cooked lobster meat with sweet chili sauce, cilantro, and half of the lime juice. Mix well.

Place the rolls, cut side up, on a plate. Divide the lobster mixture among the 4 rolls and sprinkle with green onions, cilantro, wontons, drizzle mayo, and the remaining lemon juice. Serve warm and enjoy!