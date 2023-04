RICHMOND, Va. -- Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children in Virginia diagnosed with critical medical conditions. Their Tenth Annual Walk For Wishes is coming up on Saturday, May 20th at City Stadium.

Today, Sheri Lambert, CEO & President of Make-a-Wish Greater Virginia joined us along with Lance Hamilton, Jahnesa Jones, Anki Jones, and Tracy Sears, CBS 6 Anchor and participant.

For registration information and more, visit www.va.wish.org/walkforwishes.