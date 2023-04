RICHMOND, Va. -- Zeek Craven, Lead Aviculturist at Sylvan Heights Bird Park stopped by with some incredible birds - a male Lady Ross' Turaco, a male Guira Cuckoo, and some Sebastapol Goose goslings.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way Scotland Neck, NC. Stop by Tuesday – Sunday @ 9am – 5pm. For more information, visit their website.