Make a difference in a child’s life with Henrico CASA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico CASA is here in our community to ensure that every child has a home. Jessica sat down with Jeannine Panzera, Executive Director and Gayle Sutton, a volunteer with the center who shared their insight, experience, and how you can get involved.

Henrico CASA is hosting two virtual information sessions for people who may be interested in volunteering to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children on Wednesday, January 12 at noon and Thursday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. To learn more about this meaningful role, visit www.henricocasa.org/volunteers/

