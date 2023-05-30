Made in Virginia: Southern Spreads

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ellen Victoria Luckey of Victoria’s Kitchen Kids Cooking School gives us a sneak peek at her newest project – pre-made side dishes sure to simplify and spice up your summer cookout!

She's launching with two sides: Honey Vinaigrette Coleslaw and Sweet Relish Potato Salad.

Click here for more information and to order Southern Spreads.

Luckey also shared two recipes that pair well with her sides.

—

Victoria's Pulled Pork

2 lb Organic Pork Shoulder

Seasoning Mixture: 3 Tablespoons Granulated Garlic, 1 Tablespoon Paprika, 1 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper, 1 Tablespoon Granulated Onions, 1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin, 2 Tablespoons Herb De Provence

Kosher Salt to Taste

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Roughly Chopped Organic Celery Stalks (entire stalk including leaves - Chopped into big chunks)

3 Roughly Chopped Organic Carrots

1 Roughly Chopped Organic Yellow Onion

1/2 Cup Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 Cup Water

2 Chicken Bouillon Cubes (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 F

Cut diamond slits into pork on all sides (to help oil and seasonings get in)

Season Pork Shoulder with Kosher Salt on all sides (Save some salt for veggies)

Season Pork Shoulder w/Seasoning Mixture on all sides - Rub into diamond slits and rub onto pork (save some seasoning for veggies)

Heat Dutch Oven to a medium high heat. (A Pot that can be cooked on stove top and also can be placed in the oven to finish cooking in.)

All celery, carrots & onions

sprinkle some kosher salt and some of the seasoning mixture onto veggies cooking in the oil

Now move veggies around to create a well so pork can be placed in the middle of pot

Brown pork on all sides (making sure not to burn pork)

After all sides are browned - pour in apple cider vinegar into the pot and then pour the water in the pot. (When pouring liquids in the pot do not pour on top of pork - but pour around the sides of the pot.)

*Optional Extra Flavor Booster: Place 2 Chicken Bouillon Cubes in the liquid in the pot*

Place lid on Dutch Oven Pot & Place Pot in the Oven to finish the Cooking Process for about 30 - 40 minutes or until the pork registers 145F.

Once pork is done - remove it from the oven

Place pork on a cutting board to rest for 25 - 30 minutes

After the pork is finished resting - get a fork and start to scrape or pull off the pork and mix with your favorite BBQ Sauce!

Victoria's Sweet & Tangy 5 Minute BBQ Sauce

2/3 Organic Ketchup

1/2 Cup organic apple cider vinegar or Orange Juice

1/4 Cup Organic Dark Brown Sugar or more if you like a sweet sauce

2 Teaspoons Paprika

1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin

1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 Teaspoon Fresh Ground Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic

1/2 Teaspoon Curry Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Worchestire Sauce

1/2 Teaspoon Organic Yellow Mustard

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a pot, bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes. If you like it really thick - after the sauce cooks for 5 minutes - turn off the eye and let the sauce sit for up to 10 minutes or sauce - being sure to stir every few minutes.)