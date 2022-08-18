Made in Virginia: SoulSmith Kombucha

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nani Smith grew up drinking kombucha and eating fermented foods in South Korea.

“It is very important because I value tradition and my culture,” she said. “[Kombucha] is fermented tea flavored with all these organic fruits, herbs, spices, and it’s amazing. Everybody calls it the elixir of life.”

She talked with our Evanne Armour about how she turned that family tradition into a Richmond-based business in 2018.

It’s called SoulSmith Kombucha.

The entrepreneur hopes to educate others on the benefits of fermented foods and drinks, such as gut health.

“It’s supposed to be a very refreshing and pleasant drink,” said Smith.

She says a common criticism of other kombuchas on the market is that they have too much vinegar or carbonation. She hopes her blend will change people’s perception.

“That’s why I decided to have this business – to share my love with everybody,” she said.

Smith sells her kombucha and fermented foods through her website, at local farmer’s markets and at stores in Richmond, Fredericksburg and Charlottesville.

She’s known for her best seller Red Ginseng Stamina Drink and interesting flavors like Ginger Root Beer, Mountain Breeze (Juniper Berry) and Island Echo (pineapple and kiwi).

Click here to visit the SoulSmith Kombucha website. And click here for the list of stores and markets that carry the products.

