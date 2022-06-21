Made in Virginia: Pallavi Sadekar's 'Folk Art Treasures of India'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Glen Allen artist Pallavi Sadekar is showcasing the colorful and meaningful folk art of India.

Her first solo exhibit, Folk Art Treasures of India, is on display right now at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. There are 47 paintings featuring six different types of folk arts.

Pallavi spoke with our Evanne Armour about the inspiration behind her work and how folk art is used to carry on cultural knowledge and values through generations.

To learn more about Pallavi, click here to visit her art Facebook page.

Click here to learn more about visiting the gallery or purchasing a piece from Folk Art Treasures of India. The exhibit runs through July 10. The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen is located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. Admission is free.